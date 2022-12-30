December 30, 2022

By the pool, Yanet García shows off her perfect figure and leaves little to the imagination

December 30, 2022

Yannette Garcia She has been very active on her official profiles and a few hours ago on her accounts, she shared some pictures that not only showed how beautiful she currently looks but also the amazing shape she has at the age of 32. The Monterey-born model is one of the hottest models in the virtual world.

Carousel shared the photos on his official account feed for instagram. They belong to a photoshoot he did from the pool. We can see Yanette Garcia in her from behind as she wears a black bikini that not only enhances her beauty but also her perfect figure.

