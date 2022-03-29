March 29, 2022

Oswaldo Sanchez agrees with "Chucky" and proposes a new headquarters for Tri

Oswaldo Sanchez agrees with “Chucky” and proposes a new headquarters for Tri

Cassandra Curtis March 29, 2022

Former goalkeeper Mexican national team current TUDN analyst, Oswaldo Sánchez, defended what Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano said about the difficulty of playing at Azteca Stadium for Mexican players playing for European teams; And remember, footballers of his era also struggled with the height of CDMX.

On TUDN’s ‘Los Incondicionales’, Oswaldo mentioned that footballers like Rafa Márquez, Ricardo Osorio or Pavel Pardo, had a hard time hitting the rhythm at Coloso de Santa Ursula, when they played the World Cup qualifiers.

“The arguments that Chucky Lozano made are very correct, I went back to those times when Borgetti, Pavel Pardo, Ricardo Osorio, Rafa Márquez came to play in Mexico and they said ‘We’ve had hard times because it’s a very long trip, across the Atlantic, changing the schedule,’ The height, apart from the fact that you live in Mexico, it costs you,” San Oswaldo emphasized.

And the former World Cup goalkeeper, who defended Mexico’s goal in Germany 2006, gave alternate venues in which Tre could play their most important qualifying match, with the intent of hurting the Aztec rivals.

“Can rotate, the important matches in the qualifying round, the United States and Canada, that weren’t played at the Azteca stadium, take them to Veracruz, to Monterrey to the Tigres, let them feel the passion, let them get excited and play with them at 12 noon, and that costs them work, it’s A point I want to put on the table and I hope the fans understand where I want to go.”

Mexico will play the last match of the qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium next Wednesday, when they face El Salvador in search of a ticket to qualify for Qatar 2022.

