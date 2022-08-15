August 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

On her bed, Carol G shows her pretty figure and cripple Grid

Lane Skeldon August 15, 2022 2 min read

once again Carol J On everyone’s lips by sharing a picture of her on social networks. It was recently posted on his account. Instagram. To date, the post by the most important Colombian singer of current urban music has garnered nearly seven million likes and thousands of messages.

In the picture you can see Carol J Lying on her bed, covered only with her sheets. In her hands is the cell phone she used to take a selfie in front of the ceiling mirror. In addition, next to the photo, the singer of the song “Glass” wrote a sentence that says: “How nice it was that you were here.”

