On her bed, Carol G shows her pretty figure and cripple Grid

once again Carol J On everyone’s lips by sharing a picture of her on social networks. It was recently posted on his account. Instagram. To date, the post by the most important Colombian singer of current urban music has garnered nearly seven million likes and thousands of messages.

In the picture you can see Carol J Lying on her bed, covered only with her sheets. In her hands is the cell phone she used to take a selfie in front of the ceiling mirror. In addition, next to the photo, the singer of the song “Glass” wrote a sentence that says: “How nice it was that you were here.”

Karol G has a huge fan base on social networks.

Without a doubt, this photo of a woman born in Medellin has gone viral around the world social networks It was the cover of major news portals for the entertainment world. As the saying goes, everything that touches Carol J turns into gold.

a few days ago Carol J She was showing off her new look, flaunting her perfect figure. In this half of 2022, the talented singer went from blue to red in her hair.

Karol G toured successfully throughout Latin America in the early part of 2022.

on the other side Carol J Get ready for a great tour of all the cities of the United States. This tour will include 30 presentations that will begin on September 6 in Chicago. About this tour the famous artist of the time said: “There’s never been a tour where NastY sings for love like this.”