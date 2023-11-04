November flight schedule!

The airport authorities of the Antonio Maceo air terminal in Santiago de Cuba announced, for the month of November, the flight schedule to and from the aforementioned headquarters. Direct connections are maintained with Miami and several regional flights to Caribbean countries. We tell you below.

According to this report, expanded in networks Socially, the Dominican airline Sky High will continue to operate to Santiago de Cuba, every Sunday in November, with two flights from Santo Domingo. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with frequency from Santo Domingo. Likewise, from the Dominican Republic, AIR CENTURY will continue to call every Monday and Friday from Santo Domingo.

Roads to Miami, USA remain in November. The American airline will call every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a frequency from the above city in South Florida. Meanwhile, Havanator flights will continue on Sundays and Thursdays with a frequency from Miami.

Flights to and from Santiago de Cuba in November

The Haitian SUNRISE channel will continue to operate on the following frequencies in November to Santiago. Monday and Tuesday on two frequencies from Haiti. Thursday with frequency from Haiti. Friday with three frequencies from Haiti. This route is very effective for shopping tourism. We remember that flights from Haiti to Nicaragua are currently limited.

Flights to Jamaica will continue from Santiago de Cuba. The Cuban company Aerogaviota will continue to operate every Monday with one frequency from Havana and another from Kingston. Fridays with one frequency from Havana and another from Kingston.

While the regional Fly AllWays flight will continue to call the following frequencies in November. Monday from Guyana. Tuesday from Paramaribo, Suriname. Cuba’s national airline continues to call on Tuesdays from Madrid, Spain and on Thursdays on domestic routes from Havana.

Finally, communications with Venezuela continue from Santiago. Turpial Airlines calls every Tuesday with three flights, one from Havana and two from Venezuela. Meanwhile, Estelar will continue its route to Venezuela, on Fridays, with two flights.