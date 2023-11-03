The best way to learn AI is by playing Google’s The Arcane platform

Courses are designed for beginners and experts in the field of artificial intelligence. (Google)

Google Cloud foot corridors, Use learning platform through play Generative artificial intelligence.

This is a free space for all kinds of audiences, from developers to people who want to understand this technology with basic knowledge, although over time it is possible to improve knowledge about language model issues.

The application seeks to teach through interaction and real use of knowledge in a rapidly advancing field in 2023 and is not only useful for creating texts or images, but can be implemented in developing codes, videos and more complex cases.

Google Cloud provides resources for learning the basics of generative AI. Although the page is in English, as soon as we enter any activity, it is already available in Spanish and the idea is to take the courses to earn points. This is what we can find

– Introduction to generative artificial intelligence

It’s a free basic course that goes into depth Artificial intelligence generation. About 45 minutes long, it gives people the opportunity to learn about what generative AI is, how to use it, and how it differs from machine learning. In addition, the tools Google Cloud Which can be used to develop your own applications.

– Introduction to the path of learning generative artificial intelligence

This learning path includes four courses in Spanish and English. Completing each will earn participants skill badges that they can add to their Google Developer profile and resume. This track provides an introduction to generative AI, but at a slightly more advanced level, and covers topics such as advanced language models, responsible AI, and how to apply AI principles using Google Cloud.

inside corridors, Users will find three levels of experience each month, ensuring there are always new challenges to explore. Each level consists of four to eight “labs,” which are interactive learning scenarios where users must complete AI-related challenges.

Upon successful completion of each level, participants will be rewarded with a badge equivalent to one Arcade Point. These points can be redeemed for Google Cloud Rewards on Arcade prize counteras a reward for the learning process.

The platform also offers the opportunity to earn additional points by completing tasks that award skill badges Enhance cloud skills. These points will allow users to advance their professional development and gain certified recognition for their AI skills.

Accessing The Arcade is a simple process and requires no cost. These are the steps to follow:

1. Enter Capacita+, Google’s training and learning platform

2. Find the arcade section.

3. Click on the practice option.

This will be enough to start exploring each of the courses, which will require a separate registration. Although the platform is initially in English, it is possible to change the language to Spanish in this way:

1. Access to hallways.

2. Enter your email and sign up.

3. Choose the difficulty level from the three available, depending on the needs and abilities of each one.

4. Go to the top right menu and look for the Spanish language box there to select it, the platform will be modified, although the courses may be in other languages.