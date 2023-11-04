Discover the newest units at Residences at Rio – BrandStudio

The project is located in the Los Filtros sector Residences in Rio It redefines luxury, streamlining accessibility and comfort. This proposal of one-story houses became especially attractive to doctors, military personnel and people who had just retired, many of them coming from the United States.

The strategic location provides close access to renowned schools such as the Baldwin School, U.S. Military Academy, Marist College and Fort Buchanan Antilles. In addition, hospitals, shopping malls and exclusive stores are just one step away.

“We give priority to the location so that everything is within easy reach, which simplifies the daily life of these professionals between Bayamon and Guaynabo,” says Lourdes Renta, real estate broker and sales manager for the project.

Two luxurious designs

Of the total 144 single level units that make up Residences in RioRinta highlights the model Serenity, with only 24 units available. These residences have four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, covering 2,324 square feet. It has a double canopy, wardrobe In the master bedroom and bathroom “Jack and Jill” With double sinks in the master bedroom and sitting area washing machineand a pantry-style pantry and modern kitchen with a center island and 10-foot ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen.

And for those looking for a touch of greater luxury, two units of the model are still available Infiniti luxury. These 3,450 square feet residences offer four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is complete with a terrace, internal courtyard, cellar space with insulated door, double garage with closet and a sophisticated swimming pool, accompanied by a pergola, shower and half bathroom.

Purchase incentives

Both models offer customization options, allowing you to incorporate solutions like solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and technologies that turn your home into a smart home.

In addition, when you purchase one of these properties, incentives such as six air conditioners are offered. reflectorHigh-quality kitchen appliances, a 20-kilowatt diesel power station, and a solar heater, the real estate brokerage confirms.

Jota Architectsunder the supervision of José “Pache” García, featured the architectural design of the estates, with windows pilot Adapts to the new building code – eliminating the need for storm shutters – and stylish kitchen cabinets from Avanti Kitchenwith quartz top.

Safety is essential in Residences in Rio. The access control system operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring peace of mind for residents.

The heart of the project is without a doubt The club. This space has a gym and tennis court Beach tennisPool style Refuge With a waterfall, children’s play area and a clubhouse with an event room. In addition, Renta emphasizes its proximity to entertainment areas such as the golf course and Bayamón Linear Park.

For those looking for alternatives, Renta anticipates the first phase of the project Villas in Rionew development consisting of 98 Houses It is located in the same urban area, with access to all amenities.

33 the pictures The Open House will be from November 2 to 5 in the luxury urbanization area



Open House this weekend

Those considering making the Residences at Rio their next home will be able to explore the spaces and model homes – meticulously decorated by renowned interior designer Caro Benazar – during the open house, which will be held from August 2 to November 5. During these days, Rinta and his team will be available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to provide detailed tours and consultations.

The event, aimed at potential buyers and current residents, will feature a festive atmosphere, Christmas music, champagne, hors d’oeuvres and informative talks, such as those related to solar panel installation.

In terms of financing, although there is no exclusive bank, FirstBank stands out as an ally, the real estate brokerage says. However, the customer is always free to choose the trusted bank.

“We await you with a Christmas atmosphere and family atmosphere, where every corner is designed with comfort, luxury and practicality in mind, so you can experience tranquility,” says Rinta.

For more information, you can call real estate brokerage Lourdes Renta at 787-407-7275 or visit the website Residencesatriopr.com.