The high-speed train between Orlando and Miami begins services

The Bright Line Express train, which will connect Orlando and South Florida, will begin services on September 22, according to official information.

Several months after announcing the opening of the route, Florida residents will finally be able to travel from Orlando to cities in the south of the state such as Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, the company announced. a company.

“Opening Orlando meets our ultimate business model,” said Patrick Goddard, Brightline President. “We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism sectors eager to travel between Central and South Florida.”

“As we begin service to Orlando in the peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now,” he added.

For a limited time, Brightline is offering SMART pricing, starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children.

Groups of more than four people will also automatically save an additional 25% on these prices. The service offers a comfortable in-flight business class option with hand-stitched leather seats, free Starlink WiFi, and multiple power and USB outlets.

the Selling tickets The Bright Line express train between Orlando and Miami has been in operation since last May, according to an announcement by the company that runs the railway linking the south to central Florida.

Last March, it was reported that Brightline trains were in operation Subject to daily tests on the roadWith the aim of starting passenger service between Orlando and Miami.