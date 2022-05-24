Nova Southeastern University Launches Master of Biomedical Sciences in Puerto Rico

Graduates of NSU’s Master of Biomedical Sciences program have been accepted into medicine programs

For many, getting into medical school, dental school, and other competitive health career programs can be an uphill battle. Many applicants may have great credentials, but still not receive an acceptance letter on their first attempt.

In this way, students in Puerto Rico now have the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage when applying for degree programs in the health professions. Nova Southeastern University (NSU), which has academic programs in health occupational education, will launch in August Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) Program On its campus in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) Program It consists of 30 credits with an emphasis on clinical relevance. This will be offered in a hybrid format or completely online. It can be completed in as little as one year and offers part-time options for students who work and have other commitments. Students receive personal and professional advice from leading experienced faculty to prepare students for entry into medical school.

The Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) Program In the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine (NSU MD) and was developed by faculty members of the College of Medicine to enhance students’ academic background.

This program also includes test preparation courses, job skills, interviews, and a variety of other electives that help students complete their resumes before applying to vocational schools.

Graduates of NSU’s Master of Biomedical Sciences program have been accepted into programs in medicine, orthopedic medicine, dentistry, physician assistant, assistant anesthesiologist, and psychology at NSU and at other colleges and universities in the United States and around the world.

Graduates of the Master of Biomedical Sciences program who meet the curricular requirements will be guaranteed a corresponding interview for admission to NSU’s designated health professions programs. The program also prepares students for a Ph.D. and search professions.

Moreover , Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) Program The application period has begun. Must be submitted on or before 29 July 2022 for the semester beginning in August.

The program does not require an entrance exam for admission. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited US college or university, or its international equivalent; A GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale; submit letters of recommendation; and meet other basic requirements. A full list of admission requirements and additional information about the program is available at nova.edu/mbs.

For more information about the program, contact the campus at 787-773-6501 or by email at: [email protected]