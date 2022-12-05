News Portal Universidad del Bío-Bío Students appreciate the support in the preparatory course for the Baccalaureate in Sciences UBB

More than a hundred young people in their second, third and fourth year of secondary education from schools in Biobío and Ñuble participated in the initial project of the Bachelor of Science programme, whose goal was to support young people to bridge educational gaps and grow in knowledge and skills in different fields of science.

Paulina Gatica and Valentina Alvarez.

The project was led by academics from the College of Science and the directors of the Bachelor of Science programs at the Concepción and Chellan campuses, Ricardo Pavez Fuentes and Francisco Valenzuela Melgargo, respectively. The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Young Talents Program of the International University of Bahrain, the PIAC Center project and the University Vice President for Economic and Academic Affairs.

The online classes, the experiments in the laboratories and the assessments took place in person, “with the active assistance of the Faculty, making available the professors and the necessary infrastructure for the successful completion of the project, in which five teachers and two professionals were involved,” stated Riccardo Pavez.

Introductions to math, physics, biology, chemistry, and statistics included classes for students, who took face-to-face assessments that allowed them to visit UBB and get closer to college life. Upon passing the subjects, they may be recognized in the baccalaureate program and in statistical engineering and natural resource engineering positions, as defined by Paves.

He added that the response to this initiative was very favorable, “exceeding and tripling initial expectations”, and this was made possible by the conversation they had as a team with Bicentenario de Chillán and Concepción High Schools. “This is appropriate for a university with a public vocation such as UBB, all of which will allow young people to live a life experience as if they were an undergraduate at Bío-Bío.”

The objective of Propedeutic was to bring the educational institutions closer to our university, as Riccardo Pavese explained, bridging the educational divide that separates us and thus allowing the group of students more clarity about what they want to study, supported by the baccalaureate programme. In addition, the UBB professor added, “With this we hope to promote the basic sciences and disciplines that are an important part in the development of all functions of the university. A training objective that is also part of the Bachelor of Science program and this is the pivotal focus of this treatment.”

After taking a biology course, a student from San Nicolás School, Javier Torrejon, stated that entering the laboratory, using microscopes and learning about biology in depth is a new experience. In addition, he described his time on the UBB preparatory course as a great contribution, which allowed him to get acquainted with the university environment.

For her part, Evelyn Peña, a student at Andrés Bello de Chiguayante, studied chemistry and biology at Concepcion. When referring to propaedeutic, he asserted that it helped to know the sciences from a more practical point of view, as well as to gain a deeper knowledge of the sciences. It also taught me to put collaborative work into practice in the labs.

Among his expectations, he indicated that he wanted to study biochemistry or chemistry and pharmacology. Regarding Pew University, she noted that she was “astonished by the kindness of the university’s staff as well as the care of its gardens and infrastructure.”

Finally, her partner, Rudy Ramirez, realized that Propaedeutic “helped me a lot in a field in which I was not talented before, however, I got a lot better in this field and was able to learn about laboratories and the overall experience was wonderful and satisfying for me.”

I loved – he said – getting to know the university, I was able to learn about the laboratory and use the microscope for the first time in the subject of biology, and it was very impressive and impressive and I enjoyed the college and the fresh air that the campus garden had to offer.

