News, hostage release and more

Israel intends to transfer 1.4 million Palestinians displaced from Rafah to “humanitarian enclaves” in Gaza before any Israeli army attack on the last area of ​​Gaza that the army has not yet reached, according to Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari. He stated this to the press on Wednesday.

He said that the Israeli army intends to invade Rafah, describing it as “something we have to do.”

But Hagari said the timing of the attack depends on “the circumstances that allow it.”

He added, “What are the conditions? We have to ensure that 1.4 million people are transferred to the humanitarian enclaves that we will create with the international community. They will provide them with temporary shelter, food, water, and field hospitals.”

There have been extensive statements about a possible Israeli invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. More than half of the Strip's population is taking refuge there to escape the Israeli advance that began in the north and moved south in response to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which included the taking of more than 250 hostages in Gaza, in addition to killing. About 1,200 people in Israel. Israel believes that 130 of these hostages are still being held, at least 32 of whom have died.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it was necessary to advance towards Rafah to destroy the remaining military battalions belonging to Hamas.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden stated that an invasion of Rafah would be a “red line” but also pledged to support Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last month that the Israeli army would advance towards Rafah if Hamas did not return the remaining hostages before the start of Ramadan, but the holy month for Muslims began on March 10 without any invasion action. Israeli officials told CNN on Monday that an invasion is not imminent and that the Cabinet has not yet approved military plans related to it.

Hajari refused to comment on the timing of any Israeli army invasion of the city, as residents live under severe shortages of food, water, medicine and shelter.

“We are strengthening our preparations. I don't want to talk about time. This will be the best time for Israel,” Hajari said.