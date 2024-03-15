March 15, 2024

He went up to the third floor in Sibukan to rob an apartment and was captured on video

Phyllis Ward March 15, 2024 2 min read

Yasser

A man was using darkness as his ally, climbing buildings and entering apartments in the municipality of Sucre, specifically in Sibucan, to take valuables.

During the early hours of March 13, this person was surprised by his action. The thief, armed with a knife and carrying a purple bag over his shoulder, was filmed escaping from a third-floor apartment, taking with him a tablet, laptop and mobile phone.

Residents reported that the criminal's method is always the same: he climbs onto balconies and enters homes, taking advantage of their weakness. Despite the efforts of the people to stop him, the thief managed to evade arrest. This was detailed by journalist Joan Camargo in his account X.

This pattern of thefts is not limited to Sibukan. In other areas of the municipality of Sucre, similar incidents have been reported, suggesting that the thief may be operating in different areas, using the same technique.

