September 1, 2023

News – Daniel Mansue joins the Chilean Academy of Social, Political and Ethical Sciences as a full member

Zera Pearson September 1, 2023

On Thursday, August 31 at Chilean Academy of Social, Political and Ethical SciencesA ceremony was held to join Professor of the Institute of Philosophy and Researcher in Signs, Daniel Mansoy, to the academic position No. 30.

Mansue was accompanied in the foreground by the President of the Academy, Jaime Antunes, who gave the opening speech at the ceremony, Jorge Peña, who presented him with the badge of the Academy, and José Luis Seia. For his part, Carlos Peña, Rector of the University Diego Portales (UDP) and member of the Academy (President No. 9), was responsible for welcoming them with an introduction.

“If that’s fair, I prefer my mother.”With these words, uttered by Albert Camus in December 1957, Mansuy began his foundational speech entitled “The Political Ethics of Albert Camus”. Finally, he dealt with Camus’ modernity and the importance of his mother’s personality in his philosophical perceptions. In short, Camus’ mother saves him from the nihilistic darkness. We never should
Think of peace or justice without looking carefully at Albert Camus’s mother.I finish.

You can watch the ceremony below:

