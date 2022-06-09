UdeC science kits will remain on public display until Sunday

A highlight that focused public visits to the UdeC campus during the Heritage Day celebration was the exhibition of the five groups that make up the University Museum of Concepcion project, MUDEC: the Herbarium and Zoological Museum of the College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography, the Geological Museum of the College of Chemical Sciences, the Anthropology and Archeology collection of the College of Science Social ; And Anatomy Museum, Faculty of Medicine.

Due to high demand, the flight of these scientific groups will be extended until Sunday 12 June, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the Faculty of Chemical Sciences, next to Campanile.

Dr. Margarita Marchant, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography, stated that the scientific groups “It is the heritage of the University of Concepción and generates knowledge through research, conservation and dissemination of biodiversity, human and natural heritage at regional, national and Latin American levels”. The Dean highlighted the work between the various academic units to allow for this exhibition and the progress of the Museum’s realization.



https://www.radioudec.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/itinerancia-colecciones-cientificas-1.mp3

Besides reaffirming the call to the entire community, Dr. Marchant highlighted some special highlights of the fair during this week, where the geology, botany and zoology collections are still on display.

https://www.radioudec.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/itinerancia-colecciones-cientificas-2.mp3

The Geological Museum displays part of its collection of minerals, rocks and fossils that help explain the evolution of life and the formation and dynamics of the planet.

The herbarium displays samples of local tree species and scientific illustrations, as well as a color photographic sample of flowers typical of the flowering desert.

While the Museum of Zoology presents the largest number of Chilean specimens, a representative of the terrestrial or marine ecosystems of the territory, with the aim that the community, through the exhibition of mummified or composite specimens, appreciates and recognizes the indigenous fauna of Chile as well as some of the introduced specimens.

Schools interested in visiting MUDEC science groups should register for: https://forms.gle/jRyC7rDeVe4trvLD9.

Check out part of the exhibition in the following gallery: