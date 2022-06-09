Diet, asthma, and severe exacerbations in Puerto Rican youth

The variables of interest were whether these patients had been diagnosed with asthma

Lung tissue under a moving microscope. Photo: shutterstock.

low quality in feed It can contribute to poorly controlled asthma in young Puerto Ricans. For this reason, researchers from the country pledged to examine whether an unhealthy diet in one or two study visits conducted over a period of approximately 5 years was associated with asthma, severe exacerbations of the condition, and decreased lung function in young adults.

This was a prospective study of 406 Puerto Rican youths aged 6 to 14 years at an initial visit and ages 9 to 20 years at a follow-up visit.

The feed From this cohort group assessed using a dietary score ranging from -2 to +2, unhealthy subjects were classified as non-positive (0 to -2) at one or both visits.

Variables of interest were whether these patients had been diagnosed with asthma, one or more acute episodes in the year prior to the second visit, and the change in percentage of predicted pulmonary function measures (FEV1, FVC, and FEV1/FVC) between the first and second visit. .

A multivariate analysis showed that an unhealthy diet at both visits was associated with increased odds of developing asthma and severe asthma exacerbations, but not changes in lung function, according to the study data.

The results of this study were published in Journal of Allergy and Clinical ImmunologySupport the development of new health policies that promote a healthy diet in Puerto Rican youth at risk for developing asthma.

access to study over here.