My picture on the cover of ‘GQ’ does not represent me.

Karol G sets a high point on every woman’s desire to feel comfortable with her appearance. For this reason, she complained on her Instagram account about the cover photo of GQ magazine, which shows her very different.

“I don’t even know where to begin with this letter… My GQ cover was released today, Cover with a picture that does not represent me. My face doesn’t look like this, my body doesn’t look like this and I feel happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

And it is that Karol G has always been happy with her appearance, which can be criticized in the field of show business, but for her it is her hallmark, and it includes the lack of a slender figure. Of course, the artist keeps fit because her concerts are full of dancing and hard work.

At the age of 32, the artist, one of the most important artists in reggaeton, has planted a flag to demand respect for her personality.

“I thank Opportunity magazine because I was very happy when they confirmed that I would be there, But even though I made it clear that I didn’t agree with the number of edits they made to the photo, they didn’t do anything about it, As if I needed all these changes in order to look good.”

The interview in the post, conducted by Paula Mejía, is pretty close and interesting, but the end result wasn’t the best for Carol J. Her face looks completely different and far from the face of the artist.

I understand the repercussions that could happen. But besides feeling disrespected to me, it’s women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.“.

So far, the post has not made any comments, but its followers have sent it many messages of support.