Adamari Lopez Leaving Telemundo After 11 Years – NBC Los Angeles

Miami, Fla. — Puerto Rican anchor and actress Adamarie Lopez will be leaving Telemundo after 11 years, Telemundo confirmed Thursday.

“After 11 years with Telemundo, Telemundo and Adamari López have mutually decided that now is the right time for her to leave her role as presenter of Hoy Día,” the statement read.

Adamari has been an integral part of Telemundo mornings for over a decade, helping Hispanics start their day with her charming and energetic personality. Adamari is a talented and multifaceted TV host who has been a part of many shows and specials on the network, always reaching out to and serving our viewers With its charisma, originality and charm, ”added Telemundo Network.

“We are very grateful for her continued dedication to Telemundo and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.” Telemundo statement

With a long career in film and television, Adamari began her career at the age of six and has starred in 15 soap operas and eight films in Mexico and the United States.

In 2012, Adamari joined the staff of Telemundo’s morning news and variety programs, currently under the name “Hoy Día”.

She was married to singer Luis Fonsi from 2006 to 2009. In 2015, Adamari gave birth to her daughter, Alaa, with her then-partner, dancer Tony Costa, from whom she separated in 2021.

The actress announced her diagnosis of breast cancer in 2005, and a year later, after a successful operation, Adamari said in 2006 that she had won the battle against the disease.

The host of Hoy Dia told how her routine changed after her breakup with Spanish dancer Tony Costa. To learn more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo