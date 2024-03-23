More than 440,000 Starbucks Christmas cups have been recalled due to burn and cut risks

(CNN) — Nestlé USA has recalled more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metal Christmas cups because they can overheat or break when heated in the microwave or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday that there were 12 cases of cups overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. These injuries include nine severe burns and blisters on the fingers or hands, and a cut on one finger. One of these injuries required medical attention.

The holiday mug sets were not sold in Starbucks stores, but instead were sold online and at stores such as Target, Walmart, and at Nexcom, a military retail outlet. Various gift sets sold from November 2023 to January 2024 for around $10, $13, or $20.

The four gift sets feature a Starbucks-branded metal-covered ceramic mug, which comes in 11-ounce and 16-ounce sizes. The 2023 Holiday Gift Sets are a Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Cups, a Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Cup, a Starbucks Peppermint Classic Hot Cocoa and Cup, and a Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Cup.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said customers should immediately stop using the cups. You can return it to the place it was purchased or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

On Nestlé USA's contact page, customers must “scroll down to 'Leave Us a Message,' click 'Complaint,' select 'Recall' from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of their gift set ID, mug or token, and complete the form,” the committee said. Consumer Product Safety (CPSC) and submission.