March 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

More than 440,000 Starbucks Christmas cups have been recalled due to burn and cut risks

More than 440,000 Starbucks Christmas cups have been recalled due to burn and cut risks

Zera Pearson March 23, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) — Nestlé USA has recalled more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded metal Christmas cups because they can overheat or break when heated in the microwave or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday that there were 12 cases of cups overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. These injuries include nine severe burns and blisters on the fingers or hands, and a cut on one finger. One of these injuries required medical attention.

The holiday mug sets were not sold in Starbucks stores, but instead were sold online and at stores such as Target, Walmart, and at Nexcom, a military retail outlet. Various gift sets sold from November 2023 to January 2024 for around $10, $13, or $20.

Starbucks cups

Starbucks Retirement Holiday Gift Set with 2 Cups (Close-up of Cup). The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said the cups could overheat or break. (Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The four gift sets feature a Starbucks-branded metal-covered ceramic mug, which comes in 11-ounce and 16-ounce sizes. The 2023 Holiday Gift Sets are a Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Cups, a Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Cup, a Starbucks Peppermint Classic Hot Cocoa and Cup, and a Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Cup.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said customers should immediately stop using the cups. You can return it to the place it was purchased or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

On Nestlé USA's contact page, customers must “scroll down to 'Leave Us a Message,' click 'Complaint,' select 'Recall' from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of their gift set ID, mug or token, and complete the form,” the committee said. Consumer Product Safety (CPSC) and submission.

See also  New York Subway Is More Expensive With OMNY Than With MetroCard: Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Avoid these expenses that destroy your monthly finances

March 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The USD Classic Card offers new discounts

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Target is implementing new self-checkout rules in its business

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Argentina vs El Salvador | Without Leo Messi, the Argentine national team is experiencing an unprecedented moment in the United States

March 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

More than 440,000 Starbucks Christmas cups have been recalled due to burn and cut risks

March 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The moon is moving away from the Earth

March 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Six Cubans arrested after protesting in San Andres, Holguin

March 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward