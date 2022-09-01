What Payments Should You Avoid With Your Debit Card?

If you are officially working, one of the advantages is that for two weeks you are paid by card, this account Debtor It is an alternative to having cash. Well, you can better see and keep track of your expenses Take control of your money. But there are certain payments that it is not recommended to make with them.

also security issues Or, to avoid headaches in the future, there is a payment that it is recommended not to make with a debit card because, unlike a credit card, you do not have insurance and the Committees They can be higher, apart from being more vulnerable to hacking or redundancy. Here we tell you what you should avoid under these circumstances.

What payments should you avoid with your credit card?

gas stations : These places are the most likely to duplicate your card, and start charging unknown fees to your debit account.

: These places are the most likely to duplicate your card, and start charging unknown fees to your debit account. Online purchases: If it is recommended, it is better to use a credit card because the commission is lower, and in case your data is stolen, the latter has specialized fraud insurance, while with a debit card it is more difficult to get your money back.

If it is recommended, it is better to use a credit card because the commission is lower, and in case your data is stolen, the latter has specialized fraud insurance, while with a debit card it is more difficult to get your money back. high value items There are very few, if any, fees for making purchases with your debit card, so it’s best to use a credit card to make this type of payment, especially if it’s in installments.

There are very few, if any, fees for making purchases with your debit card, so it’s best to use a credit card to make this type of payment, especially if it’s in installments. Restaurants: One of the problems with paying with your debit card, especially if they don’t have a wireless terminal, is that they can do some kind of fraud or information stealing with it and how complicated it is to get your money back. For this, criticism is better for this type of situation.

