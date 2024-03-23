Meet Atlas, the humanoid robot that works and dances while carrying heavy objects

This robot, developed by Boston Dynamics, has high motor skills. (Instagram: Boston Dynamics Official)



Boston Dynamics' advanced Atlas robot has once again captured the attention of the tech world and beyond with its latest ability: dancing in action.

this RobotFamous for his ability to run, jump, and perform unusual human movementswas recently updated by including in its design a pair of handles that act as hands, allowing you to pick up and release objects independently.

but, What is truly amazing is his ability to incorporate dance into his dancing Daily homeworkWhich once again demonstrates the amazing versatility and dynamism of this technology.

Atlas is a project that aims to move like a human. (Boston Dynamics)



Since its appearance in 2013, Humanoid robots have emerged in executing movements and abilities that are extraordinarily similar to humansHe has attracted global attention through his participation in several viral videos, including his latest exhibition.

The focus in developing this robot was not on commercial marketing, but rather on advancing research in the field of robotics, with the aim of creating a device capable of carrying out any task assigned to it.

To achieve this purpose, activities that require searching for different solutions were used, such as parkour, To understand the physical limitations of the robotAnd dancing to improve precision in their movements.

The robot is capable of supporting heavy objects. (Boston Dynamics)

Recently, an innovative tool was added to the popular humanoid robot: a pair of hands specially designed as pincers, giving it the ability to grip and release objects independently.

The innovation of this tool lies in its structure consisting of a fixed finger and a moving finger, which is optimal for handling heavy loads. In his last demonstration… The current capabilities of the robot were evaluated in a construction simulation scenariowhere he had to deliver a bag containing a tool kit to the human on top of the structure.

The robot began its mission by analyzing the environment, then took a board and built a bridge that allowed it to overcome obstacles.

He then picked up the bag, climbed a series of steps, crossed the self-erected bridge, and after jumping to another platform, threw the group at the human. The show culminated with the robot descending from the chassis and performing an aerial spin, reminiscent of a parkour maneuver.

This robot is not for sale. (Boston Dynamics)

Those responsible for the humanoid robot project recently highlighted the significant progress achieved by incorporating new parts, particularly pincer-shaped hands.

They claim that this development It represents an achievement they have never achieved before Although it may seem less exciting compared to a robot's jumping and dancing abilities, the ability to manipulate objects involves a deeper and more accurate understanding of the environment.

next to, They stressed the importance of the speed with which the robot can perform such procedureswhich indicates the possibility of application and great benefit.

“It is important to us that the robot can perform these tasks with a certain amount of human speed,” they commented.

This automated robot can carry out conversations and even draw cats. (YouTube: Engineering Arts)

In the field of robotics, advances have led to human-like robots achieving unimaginable feats, capable of carrying out a wide range of tasks. However, Ameca, the brainchild of Engineered Arts, has set a milestone for its ability to engage in independent conversations.

He was distinguished by his full face, Ameca is capable of displaying detailed facial expressionsproviding a more natural and expressive interaction with humans.

Equipped with microphones and cameras in its eyes and chest, as well as facial recognition software, this robot sets a new standard in human-robot interaction.