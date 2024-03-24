Only one out of 14 generating units is operating normally, according to motion filed by Genera PR – Metro Puerto Rico

A proposal he made Wednesday Generate public relationsA contracting company to operate and maintain generating stations in the governorate Electric Power Authority (E), before Puerto Rico Energy Office NEPR revealed that only one out of 14 old generating units is operating normally, eight other units have limited capacity and five units are under maintenance or repair.

Follower Document entitled “ Reports on grid modernization and federal funding related to energy work It is also clear that the current power production is 1,454 MW or 34 percent of the nominal capacity of 4,247 MW.

The organization indicated that South Central Coast, Located in a municipality Guayanilla hasMiserable failureOn the transformer that needs to be replaced.

Recommended

“Genera PR has a spare transformer and has moved it from (central) Aguirre – in Salinas – to (central) Costa Sur, (but) Requires an additional three weeks for assembly and testing“, select the entity.

In addition, the facility stated that it is in the process of awarding a contract to inspect the hot gas path and install the rotor in Aguirre units 1-4. Another internal investigation by Genera PR found that ciphers Aguirre CC 2-3 turbine They are “damaged.”

In this regard, the Corporation confirmed that, after the results of the tests, it was found that it was not possible to return the transformer to service.

“Genera PR is currently in the process of purchasing a new transformer. Meanwhile, it is being implemented Analysis to evaluate the feasibility of removing and installing a replacement transformer from the steam unit 2R,” the foundation added.

The 14 units under Genera PR's authority are: Palo Seco 4, Bello Seco 3, Costa Sur 6, San Juan 9, Aguirre 2, Costa Sur 5, San Juan 7, Aguirre 1, AG-CC 1 and 2, Mayagüez, Cambalache, San Juan 6 and San Juan 5.

Palo Seco 4, San Juan 9 And Aguirre 2 They are on “forced hiatus,” according to Genera PR, while… Dry stick 3 It remains in “maintenance”. South Coast 6 Under the heading “Forced parts and maintenance”.

In case Dry stick 4The repairs must be completed by February 2025. For its part, Costa Sur 5, San Juan 7, Aguirre 1, AG-CC 1y 2, Mayagüez, Cambalache, Bakers Fleet And Saint John 6 They work with “constraints”. The only unit that operates “normally” is Saint John 5.

The Genera PR report covers the period July 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.

On March 15, Financial Supervision Board Approval of a contract to purchase 14 electric generators Federal Emergency Management Agency (Federal Emergency Management Agency, in English) Forced some $335 million.

The approved purchase of generators stipulates that FEMA will cover 90%, while the remaining 10% will come from PREPA.

After this contract was approved, several violations were reported in the process, specifically due to the purchase of generators from the company New fortmatrix Generate public relations.

Through the social network Puerto Rico for him Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP, in English), Javier Balmaceda, He has prepared a chronology explaining the process in which he asserts that “fears abound.”

According to Balmaceda, in files NEPR contains documents for “rushed” approval of $31 million from PREPA to purchase 14 of the electric system's 17 temporary generators. Initially, 17 ships would be purchased, but three of them had to be scrapped because they did not belong to New Fortress Energy.

In a petition submitted on March 13. the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3, in English) PREPA has notified New Fortress They didn't have all three generators, so they could only buy 14 of them.

One concern is that without purchasing these three more powerful generators, the… The remaining 14 can provide insufficient generation to the system.

Likewise, the complaint was made about the rush of the process because at 12:21 a.m. on Friday PREPA reported that there was no final agreement to purchase the assets. According to Balmaceda, in the NEPR files it appears that Refusing to sign a lease for regasification equipment, which is necessary to operate temporary generators.