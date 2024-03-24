As of this date, Costco will no longer sell food to non-members

Costco Wholesale Corporation, the largest wholesale company on Earth, has introduced a new strategy. This proposal means that only company members will be able to purchase food on their premises.

This decision will come into effect as of April 8 of this year. The action will have a negative impact on one of the most popular foods sold by Costco, which is hot dogs.

This product started being sold in these department stores in 1984 at $1.50 and since that date it has been worth the same. Company officials reported that the dining spaces were used by people with memberships and by consumers who did not have that accreditation.

The information was published on Reddit, with a picture of a store in the city of Orlando, Florida. In the image you can see that as of Monday, April 8, 2024, a membership card will be required to purchase groceries.

Customer opinions

The administration did not comment on whether citizens who do not have memberships and have Costco cards have the right to shop at the facilities. However, some colleagues clarified their criteria about the initiative that the company will implement.

One of the main arguments presented by members was the crowding of users in the food areas. There are other opinions regarding stores' income from food sales and prices.

The Company has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2024, Mr. Ron Vacres. The previous CEO, Craig Jelinek, served for 11 years. Jelinek will serve as an advisor to Vachris until next month, after which she will continue to serve on Costco's board of directors.