Western Union explains information about sending money transfers to Cuba

Sending remittances to Cuba via Western Union (WU) is currently suspended after irregularities in the management of Cuban banking entities.

Western Union agents have confirmed Cuban guide There is currently no estimated date for the resumption of financial transfers to Cuba. Information that contradicts what was published a few weeks ago by clients of the same company. Then there was talk of April 1 as a possible date to reactivate halted services.

As we remember, Western Union stopped sending money transfers to Cuba on January 26. The suspension was due to technical violations on the part of banking entities on the island.

As company officials explained at the time: “We had difficulties with our partners in Cuba. “It's not about a specific bank, it's about everyone in general.”

A Western Union employee speaks to Marty News It was then determined that some transactions were delayed, while others were “automatically rejected by the system.”

However, he confirmed that all affected customers have been fully refunded. “Customers received a full refund, including shipping fees. We have not had any outstanding cases of late payment or non-refund,” he added.

Resuming transfers to Cuba

Although the same source mentioned April 1 as a possible date for the resumption of money transfers to the island, Western Union agents reported today Cuban guide There is no specific date for this:

“The current alert indicates that there is no specific date for the resumption of shipments to Cuba. When Western Union decides to resume shipments to Cuba, an official announcement will be made through our service and information channels.Western Union agents stated.

When asked about their previous statements about the possibility of resuming remittances to Cuba as of April 1, they emphasized that this expectation does not exist at the moment:

“We are not aware of this news. However, I can assure you that shipments to Cuba have not yet resumed, and there is no specific date at the moment. We call on customers to pay attention when Western Union sends the statement through our official website,” the source concluded.