More than 20 institutions will participate in the Education Science Fair

The State Commission for Higher Education Planning (COEPES) of Oaxaca State, the Huaguapan City Council, and the Citizens’ Council for Public Safety are joining forces, in a coordinated manner, to implement the first Educational Science Fair to be held this Wednesday. Third of May in the Plaza de la Libertad de Expression of this city.

During this education fair, more than 20 secondary level educational institutions and universities, as well as institutes will participate that will promote an approach with secondary and high school students so that they can learn first-hand in detail about the various jobs and education offered by the participating institutions.

In this context, Oscar Osorio Rosas, President of the Citizens Council and voice before the National Network of Citizens Councils of Mexico (RNCC), commented that for this year, one of the objectives of this Council is to strengthen various educational institutions to benefit young people.

In this regard, he appreciated the support of Mayor Luis de Leon Martínez Sánchez, who provided the facilities for the development of this educational fair.

He explained that students will be able to learn in detail about the quality of each educational institution, its study plans and professional approach upon graduation.

Through this exhibition, students will be able to ask their questions about the different professions, Osorio Rosas said, “In addition, some scholarships or benefits will be promoted so that those interested can receive support that motivates them to continue to improve professionally.”

Another benefit, he said, is the association, as well as engagement, with institutions that have Recognition of Official Validity of Studies (RVOE), which ensures that the schools they can enter provide quality education and have the credibility to award a professional title or formal validity.