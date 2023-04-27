Construction of the forensic science project will be completed in August

administration

The building in Riobamba continues to be in the process of being built. This work is expected to be delivered in August 2023.

The Center for Forensic Investigations will be used as the new morgue for the city of Riobamba, where the criminal offices of the National Police will also operate. “Currently 35% complete, the mortuary area will function on the ground floor where autopsies are performed, separate areas for contaminated and uncontaminated cadavers; on the second floor there will be forensic investigation offices, a gynecology laboratory and video evidence areas; and video evidence areas,” said David Carrasco, Representative. Fores-Comp consortium legal, on the third floor, a resident area for forensic physicians.

The project is being implemented thanks to the Riobamba GAD Department in conjunction with the Government’s Forensic Science Research Centre. According to Carrasco’s statements, these spaces will be of great importance to the province of Chimborazo and Tungurahua, as the building will be very large, with a volume of 1200 m / 2 and will be well equipped. “Before, the bodies used to go to Ambato, now they don’t, it is better that the bodies come from there to Riobamba,” he concluded. The business investment is 1,116,000 USD.