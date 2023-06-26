More than 120 pampas works will participate in the regional science, art and technology fair

Once samples are completed in Pico and Santa Rosa, state representatives for the next example will appear among the participating projects.

This year’s District Meetings will be held on Friday at SUM for the “i” public schools Pico (Number 440 Street between 405 and 407) and Tuesday, July 4 at SUM for Ciudad de Santa Rosa School (Libertad No. 416). The La Pampas Department of Education reports that each of the events will show the teaching processes that take place each day in Pampas classrooms, based on socialization and meeting with others. Topics that remained relevant this year were based on identity, inclusive sexuality education, memory within 40 years of democracy, intercultural interaction, technologies, art and games, environmental care, sustainable printing, and sports, among others. Projects representing the Pampean State, according to the criteria and quotas established by the National Science and Technology Fair Program, will participate in the National Exhibition to be held from September 5 to 9, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. From Education, invite families and the community at large to tour each of the stands on Friday, June 30th at General Pico and on Tuesday, July 4th at Santa Rosa, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

