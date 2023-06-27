Earth Sciences Week concluded successfully in Cicese

Carla Padilla / Overwatch

With a tour of what has been Cicese’s five decades of geosciences, from the region’s first geophysical and seismic studies to merging groups in geology and environmental geosciences; Moving from local to national and international issues, Earth Science Week is concluded.

Mario González Escobar, director of Earth Sciences, shared that the schedule of activities was organized into academic blocks for geology, geophysics, and seismology, as well as a graduate block in Earth sciences and another for talks about how they originated. Academic groups.

He stressed that the intent of this week’s activities is to enrich knowledge and provide management information to those who make up the department, through academics, conversations, and spaces for reflection and analysis.

For his part, David Covarrubias Rosales, Director General of Cicese, emphasized the importance of the research developed by this division at the regional, national and international levels, in addition to meeting the requirements of Baja California, such as preparing an atlas. entity risk.

Conversations and reflections

Among the talks that stood out during the five days of Earth Science Week was a lecture by Alejandro Hinojosa, who defined his work as forensic geology, because he uses the scars left by earthquakes and landslides on the surface.

It was commented that the first case study in which they used high-resolution terrain technology was with the El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake, which occurred on April 4, 2010 in the Mexicali Valley, a magnitude 7.2 movement that led to surface rupture of approx. 120 kilometers and a vertical and lateral landslide of three meters.

In the block devoted to the field of geophysics, topics were covered from an overview of trends in oil exploration and geosciences, to exploration of aquifers by electromagnetic methods, to knowledge of basic scientific discoveries in geophysical methods and experiments, from private initiative, to the development of tools for monitoring while drilling wells .

At the conference dedicated to seismology, Alejandro González and Carlos Reynosa shared experiences in applying GPS technology in seismology through geodetic techniques. This is how, at what speed and with what acceleration, the peninsula moves when earthquakes occur.

From the El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake, Cicese researchers, in collaboration with institutions from the United States, were able to discover how the earth moved and were able to model what happened at the time of the earthquake, which faults activated and even new hypotheses about how the fault system works.