August 25, 2023

More banks will be closed in the United States

Zera Pearson August 24, 2023 2 min read

There are not a few people who believe that there is a huge banking crisis in the United States right now.

But experts say this idea is wrong, and attribute the closure of branches to new consumer habits related to online transactions.

For example, Bank of America recently announced the permanent removal of some of its locations in the country, but that wasn’t the only company. It was also followed by Banco Santander and Bank of the Regions.

What happens to these two companies?

Banco Santander currently operates more than 600 branches in the United States. However, this company has made the decision to permanently close its Harrisburg, Pennsylvania location.

In this sense, the digitization of its resources seems to be the strongest reason behind this closure. Some approved voices at Banco Santander pointed out that, like many industries, customer preferences have changed.

It’s no secret that there are more and more people who want to conduct banking operations via the Internet. Hence, this company is reimagining the customer and employee experience by streamlining the processes.

The idea is to invest more in digital capabilities to keep pace with changing customer needs.

On the other hand, Regions Bank has more than 1,250 locations in the United States and more than 2,000 ATMs. But this company also announced the closure of three of its branches in the country in the coming days.

These are in Chicago, Illinois, Kansas City, Missouri and Cincinnati, Ohio, according to the National Mortgage News report.

However, these branches will be very specific because they only provide mortgage services.

So far, one thing is clear: the expected date for the lockdowns is next October. Yet still The exact addresses of the bank’s branches that will be terminated are not known.

