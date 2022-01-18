January 18, 2022

Mohamed has arrived in Brazil and is referring to his great directing opportunity

Cassandra Curtis January 18, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Antonio Mohamed His training as the new coach of . has been announced Atletico Mineiro, so you already have to Brazil He made his first statements as a new coach, noting that “It’s an opportunity to lead a great American.”

Muhammad emphasized that he wanted the legacy to continue Cocawho left the position vacant due to “personal problems”.

“I am very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to lead a great American. Greetings to all the fans. I promise you a lot of work. I have very high expectations, and I want to continue the work that Coca has done in 2021, who won three titles” Turkish language.

Atletico is king The Brazilian Mineiro Championship and the Brazilian Cup, but was eliminated in the semi-finals of Editor’s Cup.

Already on Monday, the Turk took over, and he has players like them Hulk, Nacho Fernandez, Matias Zaracho and Diego Godin, among other things.

Antonio Mohamed’s contract with Atlético Mineiro is for one year, but with the option of another extension.

The first official match for Turko Mohamed will be on January 26th against Villa Nova in the Mineiro tournament.

