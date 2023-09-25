September 25, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mirka Dellanos responds to criticism of her defense of Luis Miguel with a powerful message

Mirka Dellanos responds to criticism of her defense of Luis Miguel with a powerful message

Lane Skeldon September 25, 2023 2 min read

Yes good Luis Miguel He returned triumphantly to the stage and is enjoying his successful tour. In recent weeks, he has been in the eye of the storm due to his statements Araceli ArambulaWho described him as a “debtor breadwinner” and an absent father. In view of this, Mirka Delanos came out in Defense Singer which earned him a series of Critics By users.

As happened a few years ago with his daughter Michelle Salas, Araceli Arambula It called into question L.’s personal life Luis Miguel Questioning his role as a father, broadcasting some information, and also expressing his opinion about his current relationship with him Paloma CuevasWho was his colleague at the time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift accepts Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend Chiefs game

September 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Karol G sparked the trend in printed swimwear

September 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They chanted “Díaz Canel Singao” with the crowd

September 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia sends Vladimir Kara-Murza to a Siberian prison – DW – 09/25/2023

September 25, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

David Ruiz and his reaction after scoring a goal for Inter Miami in the classic against Orlando City: “It’s important for me”

September 25, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

These lawsuits want to change what you see in fast food ads

September 25, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mirka Dellanos responds to criticism of her defense of Luis Miguel with a powerful message

September 25, 2023 Lane Skeldon