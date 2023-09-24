September 25, 2023

Taylor Swift accepts Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend Chiefs game

Lane Skeldon September 25, 2023 2 min read
24 September 2023 at 17:36 ET

Singer Taylor Swift has accepted SB champion Travis Kelce’s invitation to watch him play at home. He reminds you of his song “Love Story”..

The Eras Tour star’s final stop appears to be focused on ‘Red’. Will this be the beginning of a new “love story”?

Taylor Swift accepted Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend the Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, where she sat in his suite with Kelsey’s mother, Donna.

During an appearance Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelsey extended an invitation to the 12-time Grammy winner.

“I told her I had seen her play on stage at Arrowhead, and maybe she should come see me show off on stage at Arrowhead,” Kelsey said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Kelce previously shared on his podcast “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was upset because his opportunity to present Swift with a friendship bracelet, along with his phone number, was left on the schedule during his stop in Kansas City. On the Eras tour.

“She didn’t know anyone, or at least she didn’t want to know me, so she took it personally,” Travis Kelce said at the time.

See also  They capture a strong argument while filming Shakira's new video with Ozuna in Barcelona

Rumors began gaining momentum over the summer about the potential couple, albeit with unconfirmed reports.

Jason Kelce was asked Wednesday about his brother’s relationship status on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“I really don’t know what’s going on in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business private and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelsey said. “But still, I think he’s in very good shape and I think that’s all 100% true.”

Jason Kelsey quickly pointed out that he was joking.

ESPN’s Anthony Gharib and Reuters contributed to this report.

