Karol G sparked the trend in printed swimwear

Carol J He is playing the final shows of his “Tomorrow Will Be a Beautiful Tour” across the United States. Thus, the Colombian artist crowns part of this wonderful year that she is experiencing on the professional and personal levels, after the release of her latest album and her participation in the soundtrack of the movie “Barbie.”

Carol Gee pretended. Source: Instagram @karolg

Carolina Geraldo Navarro, as her real name is, has become a symbol of Colombia around the world. His songs have increased his fame in recent years, and today he sits at the top of the world rankings. Carol J It shows that his talent has no limits.

Karol G shared on Instagram

The Medellin native is 32 years old and already has nearly 66 million followers on her account. Instagram. This platform is where Karol G posts photos and videos of all the performances she gives on her tour, the trips she takes, the social events she attends, and the sessions in which she shows off her beauty and elegant figure.

In the past few hours, maintaining her style, the “S91” singer attracted everyone’s attention by sharing photos on social networks Which raised the trend in printed swimwear. Karol G appears sunbathing in a two-piece outfit, with a modern and colorful design.

to publish Carol J in your account Instagram It collected more than 4 million likes in less than a day, and the Colombian artist received compliments that came in the form of comments such as “What a sexy woman,” “There is no soul more beautiful than yours,” “What a woman,” “The most beautiful,” and “The most beautiful.” “Something in Colombia”, “The Most Beautiful” and others.