Miley Cyrus reveals her intense work schedule as a teenager

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus has shared what her work schedule was like as a teenager.



In the latest video from the “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, Cyrus reads the itinerary for when she was about 12 or 13 years old and was starring in the movie “Hannah Montana.”

Cyrus said she gets up at 5:30 a.m. to do her hair and put on makeup, then starts a long day with press appointments, photo shoots, meetings, and school. The singer added that she would often work on weekends and then have a rest day before re-recording “Hannah Montana”.

Cyrus said, “I suffer from many things, but laziness is not one of them.” “I think this girl deserves an endless summer vacation.”

Cyrus is making the decision now and has decided not to tour the album she released this past March, “Endless Summer Vacation.”

The artist explained her decision in Instagram last May.

Of his decision not to tour, he said: “Playing for you was one of the best times of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the past two decades.” “It has nothing to do with the lack of appreciation of the fans and everything to do with me not wanting to prepare in the dressing room, which is a fact of life on tour. It’s not the best thing for me at the moment and if you follow my career you know I’m always changing and the way I feel Towards it can change too. I love them forever.”