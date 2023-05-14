Milan, son of Shakira and Pique, surprising author of the final piano version of the song “Acrostic”

Shakira He made news again musically, because this Thursday he released a new song: “alphabetic”which is dedicated to his children Milan and Sasha, but there are also certain references to Gerard Pique, his former partner and father of the children. Milan’s name appears with the initials of some phrases, a piece premiered with an animated video in which a mother bird protects her chicks, just as Shakira did with her children in this painful process. He also referred to Sasha and even Pique, saying, “Only one plate was broken, not all of the crockery“,” or “You have to laugh at life even though the wounds hurt”, which I did after many months of suffering. But this was done through social networks, as many users confirmed that Producer Lexus confirmed, via an Instagram Live, that Milan played the instrument for his mother’s final version..

According to the lyrics’ producer, Lexus, the minor asked to be the one playing the piano, after the anthology’s translator taught them the lyrics to the song Acrostic and without hesitation famously accepted. Similarly, the producer also highlighted that Shakira’s son has a tremendous talent in musicLike her father.

Song lyrics cd

You taught me that love is not a scam and that when it is real it never ends

I tried not to cry, not to see my fragility, but

Things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run away, but we don’t get there

Do not doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I will listen to you…

And even if life treats me this way

I will be strong only for you

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

Your love is like anesthesia to the pain

Makes me feel better

I am here for whatever you need

I came to complete what I am

Only one plate was broken, not all the crockery, though I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise, that only love can come out of those lips

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, and problems are encountered and dealt with

You have to laugh at life

Although the wounds hurt

If you have to give your whole heart

Even if they hurt you for no reason

