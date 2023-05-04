Alex Asby, why did you leave La mesa caliente and Telemundo | Celeb from United States | fame

Moves on Telemundo have left several stars off the small screen. behind the Departure of Adamari LopezRudner Figueroa W Cheeky BabyTo name a few, Alex Asby, host of the TV show “La mesa caliente”, joined. The news, of course, shocked his followers. However, the celebrity decided to reveal what really happened.

It should be noted that the aforementioned program, hosted by four women who discuss various show issues and controversial issues affecting the Latino community in United Statethe Mexican He has worked on several projects for network television.

When he was part of Telemundo’s show “La mesa caliente” (Photo: Alix Aspe/Instagram)

Why is ALIX ASPE no longer on “LA MESA CALIENTE” or TELEMUNDO?

after driving “hot table”As of February 2022, Alix Aspe is no longer affiliated with the cast; Not only that, okay He said a final goodbye to Telemundo. Although many thought she was removed, the 32-year-old revealed the real reasons why.

“The last few weeks have been full of big changes and decisions in my life, you will no longer see me on ‘La mesa caliente’ or on Telemundo. As you well know, this is a business and at the time of negotiating my contract we could not come to an agreement”in a video clip that he shared on social networks.

“After eight years at Telemundo, I appreciate every experience and all the learning. To all my colleagues, who are now my friends and who have made this journey such an amazing thing, to Gigi [Giselle Blondet]to Vero [Verónica Bastos] and myrka [Dellanos] Thanks for being the best example. I love them with all my soulHe added a message full of love to his companions.

The journalist has been affiliated with Telemundo for eight years (Photo: Alix Aspe/Instagram)

How do you feel after not reaching an agreement with Telemundo?

Although for many followers of “La mesa caliente” it will be very sad not to see Alix Aspe on the show, The journalist is very calm focused on their projects.

“I’m fine, I’m safe and very excited about all that’s ahead; with a greater desire than ever to eat the world and reach my full potential. Courses end and courses begin. For now, we’re still connected and that will never change. Thank you for your messages of support.” And love, and I return it with all my heart. I love you so much and send a big kiss.”precise.

Telemundo also reported the departure of Alex ASPE

Telemundo also noted Driver’s departure and recounted her work on network television.

Alex Asby has decided to leave her position as co-host of Telemundo’s afternoon show, “La Mesa Caliente”. Alex has played various roles during her tenure at Telemundo, including hosting the digital show “LatinX Now” and several red carpet specials, always reaching out to viewers. With her lively and charismatic personality, we thank him for his contributions to the company and wish him success in his future endeavours.”In the statement, they indicated that they will be released on May 2, 2023.

The Mexican has thousands of followers who will miss seeing her in “La mesa caliente” (Photo: Alix Aspe/Instagram)

Will Alex Asby stay in the US?

On April 8, 2023, Alex Asby married Mexican businessman Diego Petanzo, who was going to move with her to Miami, where Telemundo is headquartered.. Diego I know [va] to Miami and back to Mexico for business reasons, but our base will be in Miami.”she had indicated very excitedly to people in spanish.

After leaving network television, It is not known if the couple will stay in Miami or return to Mexico..

His followers’ reaction to his game

After hearing the news, her fans took to social media, expressing their regret that they let her go.

“It can’t be! How about Telemundo! You were on the table the youthful, updated and technological side. You are also flexible and talented in expressing your thoughts. I will miss you “,” Oh no, another excellent driver is leaving; I can’t believe it “,” I gave you Alex is well known: you have been a lot and you have shone a lot, with your potential and your professionalism you will get where you want (…).Some comments were.

ALIX ASPE’S PERSONAL DATA

full name: Alex Asby

Alex Asby Pick-up place: Mexico City

Mexico City nationality: Mexican

Mexican birthday: January 10th

January 10th Year of Birth: 1991

1991 age: 32 years

32 years Instagram: @tweet

Adamari Lopez’s letter to Alex Asby

Adamary Lopez He also ruled the departure Alex Asby from “La mesa caliente” and Telemundo. The TV presenter, who also left the TV network, wished her success in her career.