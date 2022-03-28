Mexico defeated Honduras by a narrower margin in the CONCACAF qualifiers | Total Sports

Mexico was on the cusp of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by defeating Honduras 1-0 on Sunday in the penultimate date for the eight final of the CONCACAF qualifiers.

Junior Lacayo scored an own goal in the 70th minute that gave the Mexicans the victory, in a match held without an audience at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Mexico – Honduras Live | minute by minute

“We lost peace of mind in the last 25 meters of the field, not only in scoring, but also in choosing passes, dribbling and facing with confidence. It is an issue that we must address,” the coach said, after the goalless draw against the arch-rival.

On the penultimate day of CONCACAF qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexicans were unable to win, draw and three defeats in their last four matches against the Americans.

Mexico vs. Honduras plays on Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:05 p.m. (Peru time).

ESPN And the star + Channel 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN will be the channels that will broadcast the Mexico vs. Honduras CONCACAF Qualifiers bound for Qatar 2022. In addition, you can also follow the match via Commerce .

Martino noted that he stayed with the fact of a good rivalry. It is reported that last November 12 in Cincinnati, the United States dominated Mexico in the second half and beat them 2-0 and now their players have maintained a good performance in 90 minutes

Despite criticism from the fans for not winning the trio, Mexico’s draw on Thursday tipped its foot in the World Cup in Qatar because it occupies third place in the standings with 22 points, three points behind Costa Rica and four over Panama and will face El Salvador and. Honduras, with no chance of going to the World Cup.

Although things look favourable, Martino respectfully referred to Sunday’s rival, Honduras, remembering Thursday’s draw with Panama and acknowledging that Mexico must play with focus.

We will face a very strong opponent, especially in his field, although there is no chance for him (to qualify for Qatar). “We must stick to today’s party line… it is the path of the two parties that will remain,” he said.

Martino celebrated the good level of his players participating in the European leagues, and trusted that his team would return to the good level, after the results decreased at times in a draw, in which they lost in the United States and Canada, in the matches that were held with. icy temperatures.

Gerardo Martino will not run Mexico against. Honduras

On a medical recommendation, Argentine Gerardo El Tata Martino, coach of the Mexican football team, will not travel to Honduras, where on Sunday the “trio” will play their match on the thirteenth day of the CONCACAF octagonal qualifiers for the Copa del Rey. World Championship Qatar 2022.

“Gerardo Martino underwent surgery last September due to a retinal detachment … in February he presented problems with the same retina again, so he underwent a new operation on February 11,” he said in a statement issued by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). .

In its statement, the Federation stated that “the new treatment and the absence of the corresponding medical secretions prevent the strategist from traveling by plane to avoid the greatest possible risk to his vision.”