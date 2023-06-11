June 11, 2023

Messi “generates a” fight “among the fans of Inter Miami

Cassandra Curtis June 11, 2023 2 min read

Imminent arrival Lionel Messi to Inter Miami It raised a lot of expectations and demands Of all kinds that, despite not having an official premiere date with the city team, have already begun The first shorts among fans of David Beckham’s team.

Is this once Leo Make it official He will play on a team flAnd He became an up-and-coming Argentine fan in his country after he officially became the “chief” of the fans who cheered the team with special songs. Accompanied by drums and trumpet.

Until it is clear what they are saying in the Argentine media… Inter fans are not managed by Cachetto.”

Statement from the official fan of Iner Miami

The respective character is summoned Edgardo Cascardo, who appeared before the Argentine media as the leader of the ‘Vice City 1896’ bar, To which, among other things, he commented that he was Beckham met several times To coordinate support: “The meeting with David happened several times, he wanted to meet us, he called us one day at the club when the Fort Lauderdale stadium was just starting to be built, he saw what we were doing and was very happy.”

Cascardo appeared in Various radio stations and TV signals from Argentina And a lot of the buzz did not sit well among other fans of the Vice Citywhich by statement They are out to deny everything the Argentine fan has said on his official Instagram account.

little bit [el seudónimo de Cascardo]…not a leader of the masses. He did not paint a piece of canvas. Not from any important meeting with the club or internally. Vice City is run by a group of people from different Latin American countries with the help of the entire VC family.” His official statement was about how things are at the level of Lionel Messi’s future team.

Finally, this group of followers Inter Miami specific: “Another thing: the fans aren’t Argentina, they’re from Miami! So it becomes clear to them what they say in the Argentine media… Inter fans are not run by Cachetto.”.

We’ll see what happens as the days go by and when the player from Rosario arrives to put on the team’s shirt and go out to play his first game.

