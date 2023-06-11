Jaime Mongoya remained undefeated after the fight with Sergei Derevyanchenko

ESPNReading: two minutes.

The Mexican improved his record to 42-0 after defeating the Ukrainian via unanimous decision at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Mexican Jaime Mongoya Keep it undefeated This Saturday after he won Unanimous decision into ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Jaime Mongoya He faced the biggest test of his career and was close to visiting the canvas on multiple occasions due to counter-attacks from Sergey DerevyanchenkoWho resisted all the attacks of the Mexican before falling in the last round.

in the fifth round, Jaime Mongoya Strongly attached and hurt Sergey Derevyanchenkowho responded with his fists to put the Tijuana native on his wobbly legs, who was forced back to his feet.

Mexico’s Jaime Mongoya came out aggressively looking to send Sergey Derevyanchenko to the plate. ESPN

in the last round, Jaime Mongoya He arrived with a better physique and reversed it with his strikes, dominating the ring and punishing Sergey Derevyanchenkowho visited the plate for the third time in his career after taking a hit in the soft spots.

Dropp off Sergey Derevyanchenko The key to the result was the referees’ cards tilted in favor of the Mexican with 115-112, 114-113, 114-113.

this week, Jaime Mongoya revealed to ESPN KNOCKOUT TECHNOLOGY There was a possibility that he would soon face David “The Mexican Beast” Benavidez, this for the WBC middleweight championship. Also this week, Benavidez’s side confirmed that the fight he was looking for against Canelo Alvarez definitely fell off the radar.

With this victory, Jaime Mongoya He improved his record to 42-0 with 33 knockouts, while Sergey Derevyanchenko Stop at 14-5 with 10 chloroform.

In the co-main event, Shane Mosley Jr. defeated Demetrius Ballard in seven rounds. Mexican Mariana Juarez fell Unanimous decision Jorge Chavez defeated Mayele Flores Unanimous decision Cristian Lorenzo, Riccardo passed Rafael Sandoval Unanimous decision Rocco Santomatoro and Anthony Saldivar knocked out Jerome Clayton in two rounds.