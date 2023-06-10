Ariz and his search for the .400

MIAMI — Venezuela Marlins’ second baseman Luis Ariz is looking to make history in 2023.
Ares, who has become The first member of the fish to strike for the course On April 11, he hit the . 400 average in June. Hall of Famer Ted Williams was the last number one in American League/National League history to reach the milestone, reaching 406 in 1941.
The 26-year-old could become the first player since 1900 to win both the youth circuit and the senior circuit in consecutive seasons. As a member of the Twins in 2022, Ariz won the batting title with a . 316 average. Then Miami acquired him on January 20, 2023, in exchange for his compatriot Pablo Lopez.
Highest batting average in a team’s first 65 games, since 1941, based on current qualifying rules:
Andrés Galarraga (1993): 429
Chipper Jones (2008): .420
Rod Carew (1983): .412
Ted Williams (1941): .410
Larry Walker (1997): .409
John Olrod (1993): .405
Tony Fernandez (1999): .403
Luis Araz (2023): 402
Stan Musial (1948): .401
Most recently in the season (depending on the team’s games), the player is at 40,000 or higher
Since Ted Williams in 1941
134 Matches – George Brett (1980)
107 matches – John Olerud (1993)
96 Games – Larry Walker (1997)
92 Matches – Tony Gwen (1997)
91 Matches – Nomar Garciaparra (2000)
85 matches – Rod Carew (1983)
85 matches – Rod Carew (1977)
Tony Gwynn’s . 394 average is the best for a ranked hitter since Williams, but it came on a strike-short season (1994) and his average fell below . 400 for the last time on May 16, in a San Diego 37 game.
Be sure to check out this space to follow Arráez’s day-to-day progress.
June 10: 2-for-4 (.402)
Aries was hit by a pitcher on his first at-bat in the Marlins’ 5-1 victory over the White Sox on Saturday, then finished third. Then he flew to center in the fifth and struck out in the seventh—his first strikeout since June 2 against Oakland. Ariz ended his day at the plate with a single in the ninth.
June 9: 1 for 4 (.400)
Ariz Dylan singled to stop to start Friday’s loss to the White Sox 2-1 on a guaranteed average fielding, but then went hitless in his next three at bats, with a pair of ground balls on second and out to field.
June 7: 2-for-4 (.403)
Aries started in the bottom of the first, but then scored and scored on third and did the same in the eighth to help Miami extend their winning streak to six games with a 6-1 victory. On Kansas City, get the series cleared. Aries has hit more than one hit in 27 of his 58 games this season. He also has seven hits in his last three games.
June 6: 2 for 4 (.401)
After going scoreless in his first two games against veteran Zack Greinke, Arrays recovered two goals in the Marlins’ 6-1 victory over Kansas City at Depot Park. Arrays drove in a single to left from Greinke in the fifth inning, then singled with a pinch hit to right-handed Jackson Cowar in the seventh. Aries has connected more than one hit in 26 of the 57 games he has played this season.
June 5: 3 for 4 (.399)
Arráez dominated with a ground ball to second base that opened what was a 9-6 win over the Royals at Depot Park before hitting a batter in his last three batters. The Venezuelan hit an RBI double down the line in the third inning, then drove in a run with one field to center and hit another hit to left field in the sixth. It was Arith’s 25th game of the season, and his eighth with at least three hits.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Ohtani (6K), Moniak give HR and Angels their fifth victory
Francisco Lindor hit a HOME RUN and made 43 – SwingCompleto
The economic impact Messi will have in the United States with his arrival at Inter Miami