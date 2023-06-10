Ohtani (6K), Moniak give HR and Angels their fifth victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shuhei Ohtani pitched three hits but went without a decision after allowing three runs in five innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Friday night.
Mickey Moniak hit the go-ahead, as the Angels extended their winning streak to five.
It was the seventh time – the second this season – that Otani starred in a match in which he also provided a goal. The Japanese has reached base in the last six games and is 11-for-24 in that series.
Two of Moniac’s five Pioneers this season have brought victories to his team. It came on a fastball by Luis Castillo (4-4) with two outs in the sixth.
Anthony Rendon was on board, after being hit by a ball early in the episode.
Jacob Webb (1-0) got the win and Carlos Estevez contributed his 17th save.
For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 3-0 and Tuscar Hernandez is 2-0. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez, 4-0. Panamanian Jose Caballero 2-0 with a score run.
For the Angels, Venezuela’s Luis Renjevo is 4-1 with an RBI.
