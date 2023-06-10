June 10, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ohtani (6K), Moniak give HR and Angels their fifth victory

Cassandra Curtis June 10, 2023 1 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shuhei Ohtani pitched three hits but went without a decision after allowing three runs in five innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Friday night.

Mickey Moniak hit the go-ahead, as the Angels extended their winning streak to five.

It was the seventh time – the second this season – that Otani starred in a match in which he also provided a goal. The Japanese has reached base in the last six games and is 11-for-24 in that series.

Two of Moniac’s five Pioneers this season have brought victories to his team. It came on a fastball by Luis Castillo (4-4) with two outs in the sixth.

Anthony Rendon was on board, after being hit by a ball early in the episode.

Jacob Webb (1-0) got the win and Carlos Estevez contributed his 17th save.

For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 3-0 and Tuscar Hernandez is 2-0. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez, 4-0. Panamanian Jose Caballero 2-0 with a score run.

For the Angels, Venezuela’s Luis Renjevo is 4-1 with an RBI.

See also  Lone leaders! With ten players, Barcelona returned from Osasuna with two goals from Pedri and a jewel from Rafinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Francisco Lindor hit a HOME RUN and made 43 – SwingCompleto

June 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The economic impact Messi will have in the United States with his arrival at Inter Miami

June 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Back to the club? Real Madrid is about to sign an experienced goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season

June 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Are you a Google user? You can get up to $95 from the company

June 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Another professional left disappointed

June 10, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Texas Announces Plan to Deploy Floating Sea Barriers in Rio Grande to Stop Migrants

June 10, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Did they reach you? Citizens receive payments from Banco Popular after lawsuit agreement – Metro Puerto Rico

June 10, 2023 Zera Pearson