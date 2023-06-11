Real Madrid Castilla beat Athletic Barcelona led by Rafa Marquez

ESPNReading: two minutes.

The youth team, led by the former Mexican defender, did not maintain world supremacy in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, where there was a dramatic moment with the stand.

he Real Madrid Castile Qualify for the final to be promoted to the second division you will play against impurityafter returning to Barcelona Athletic This Sunday at the stadium Alfredo Di Stefano (3-0) Thanks to goals from Carlos Dutour in the 21st minute, Iker Bravo in the 78th minute and Sergio Arribas penalty in the 94th minute.

he Barcelona b who draws mexican Rafael Marquez It was eliminated from the First Association, the third tier of Spanish football.

The game, which began with the leadership of the locals, prof Castile Backed by 5,017 spectators who believed in the comeback from the start. Desire to be staged in boots Alvaro Martin.

The midfielder starred in all the dangerous feats. In the 9th minute, the midfielder was poisoned and the Barcelona goalkeeper was put to the test Ander Astralagha, very early. The first notification of what came after 12 minutes.

Rafael Marquez during the match against Real Madrid Castilla. @tweet

center Alvaro Martin The team captain led him into the area CastileAnd Dr. Carloswho surprised from above astral To score his 11th goal of the season to make the score 1-0.

The locals pressed on, but beyond the shot narrowly missed the Uruguay Alvaro Rodriguez In the 24th minute, they failed to get dangerously close to the visitors’ goal.

Yes he did Barcelona Athletic In the second half, he showed more attacking play and hit two shots Alvaro Nunez And Estanis Pedrollato equalize the match.

However, he didn’t know how to take his chances and he did Real Madrid Castile. First, in the 78th minute, with a header from A.J Iker bravo which was formed in the Azulgrana quarry and, in the year 94, was the last addition, with a view Sergio Arribas A penalty kick, signaled by a hand inside the Barcelona defender’s area.

A 3-0 that worked around 4-2 from the first leg and that made the Whites coach Raul Gonzalez Blanco From next weekend he played the final match for promotion to the second division against impurity.