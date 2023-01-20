January 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Melkoketa and her imprisoned grandson meet again after 8 years: “I paid for the mistakes I made” | Jesus Guevara | Andrea Llosa | Offers

Lane Skeldon January 20, 2023 2 min read

Jesus Alberto Guevara Lopezgrandson DessertHe was sentenced to 16 years in prison for aggravated robbery. Peruvian comedian He went to the program Andrea Llosa To announce his case and demand that his sentence be reduced or that a solution be found for his release as soon as possible. before his testimony TV host He did not hesitate to support him and contacted INPE to be able to take the comedian with the production team to prison, where he was finally able to speak with his relative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This is what Manuel, Anahi’s son and “new member” of the RBD looks like on his comeback tour in 2023

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Did Clara Xia end her relationship with Gerard Pique? Everything indicates that Shakira and her Session No. 53 were the impetus for the breakup

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What Shakira pays for the success of her new song

January 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Reed Hastings resigns as CEO of Netflix despite a new surge in subscribers

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Melkoketa and her imprisoned grandson meet again after 8 years: “I paid for the mistakes I made” | Jesus Guevara | Andrea Llosa | Offers

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The Faculty of Sport Sciences of the UGR has inaugurated a plaque dedicated to the Paralympic athlete from Granada Manuel Martin

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

“Toca” Ferretti “enchants” the Mexican national team if they offer him the project

January 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis