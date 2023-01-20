Melkoketa and her imprisoned grandson meet again after 8 years: “I paid for the mistakes I made” | Jesus Guevara | Andrea Llosa | Offers

Jesus Alberto Guevara Lopezgrandson DessertHe was sentenced to 16 years in prison for aggravated robbery. Peruvian comedian He went to the program Andrea Llosa To announce his case and demand that his sentence be reduced or that a solution be found for his release as soon as possible. before his testimony TV host He did not hesitate to support him and contacted INPE to be able to take the comedian with the production team to prison, where he was finally able to speak with his relative.

Malcocheta and her grandson, Jesus Guevara, are reunited in prison

After staying for 8 years, Dessert s Jesus Guevara They see each other again, and right away, the young man hugs the comedian as a token of gratitude for his visit. Similarly, the singer also indicated that from now on, his grandson will work to win civil compensation and reduce his sentence years.

“I feel so happy to see my grandson. The boy suffered enough. I am excited to see her after so many years. If you have a mistake, you’ve already paid for it. I hope he will meditate and I will talk to him,” Melcochetta’s words were to Andrea Llosa’s program hours before he arrived in prison.

Melcochita makes a request for her imprisoned grandson

Previously, Dessert program visited Andrea Llosa revealed that he has familiar imprisonment for aggravated robbery. In addition, the comedian requested his release: “I am here because this is already a lot of abuse for someone who has been in prison for many years. There are people who have killed 20 or 30 people and left after four years.”

Melcochita lives in a family tragedy: she quarrels with her son and has a grandson in prison. Photo: Capture/ATV

Melochita advises her grandson, Jesus Guevara

Comedian Melcochita He also took the opportunity to give Jesus Guevara some advice for the future: “You have to be someone else. I’ve suffered so much that that’s enough.” . Well son, I came to see you and see you changed. You are a straight man because you paid for the mistakes you made here . In the future you will already work to be able to pay the civil compensation.”