January 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is what Manuel, Anahi’s son and “new member” of the RBD looks like on his comeback tour in 2023

Lane Skeldon January 20, 2023 2 min read

Ago I am her Announcing that she was going to be a mother for the first time, the singer was very happy and proud of her offspring, as motherhood was one of the best gifts for the actress as well. At the moment, the legendary Mía Colucci is going through one of the most anticipated moments of her career, as she recently announced to A New member from RBD to a tour from he is back from gathering in this 2023Being nothing more and nothing less than his youth SonAnd Manuel.

the he is back from RBD It’s one of the most anticipated events of the 2000s set, as it was one of those events that marked an entire generation of teens who are now adults. But this is not the only reason I am her On long tablecloths, because one of his greatest inspirations was his birthday Manuel’s son He celebrated his sixth birthday with good news.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Did Clara Xia end her relationship with Gerard Pique? Everything indicates that Shakira and her Session No. 53 were the impetus for the breakup

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What Shakira pays for the success of her new song

January 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Eugenio Derbez recreated a music video parody of Shakira and Bizarab vs. Pique

January 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

ran a Ponzi scheme out of El Paso; plead guilty

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is what Manuel, Anahi’s son and “new member” of the RBD looks like on his comeback tour in 2023

January 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

US embassy warns of procedures in 2023

January 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The value of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Cuba is highlighted

January 20, 2023 Zera Pearson