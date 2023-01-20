This is what Manuel, Anahi’s son and “new member” of the RBD looks like on his comeback tour in 2023

Ago I am her Announcing that she was going to be a mother for the first time, the singer was very happy and proud of her offspring, as motherhood was one of the best gifts for the actress as well. At the moment, the legendary Mía Colucci is going through one of the most anticipated moments of her career, as she recently announced to A New member from RBD to a tour from he is back from gathering in this 2023Being nothing more and nothing less than his youth SonAnd Manuel.

the he is back from RBD It’s one of the most anticipated events of the 2000s set, as it was one of those events that marked an entire generation of teens who are now adults. But this is not the only reason I am her On long tablecloths, because one of his greatest inspirations was his birthday Manuel’s son He celebrated his sixth birthday with good news.

Related news

Through social networks, the green-eyed interpreter has shared some photos of her little one SonAnd Manuel. These show the greatness of her offspring, who over the years looks like her mother, highlighting her light eyes and blond hair, just like I am her when I was a kid; But also, the photos revealed a fan ad RBD.

For this him return roundAnd RBD You’ll have to share the original lineup except for the Poncho Herrera, and here’s why I am her announced to A New member from assembly to a tour This will start 2023. Whoever replaces him will be his SonAnd ManuelWell, via an Instagram story, the little one said: “Buddy, I’m the new RBD”Which made the singer laugh.

Even the singer added the text, “new RBD”, Repeatedly I am her Share that to him SonAnd ManuelHe is a huge fan of the group. On some occasions, the singer has shown her son singing some songs RBDso he did not hesitate to show it as A New member band for this purpose a tour long overdue he is back in 2023.