Did Clara Xia end her relationship with Gerard Pique? Everything indicates that Shakira and her Session No. 53 were the impetus for the breakup

2023-01-19

Could it be Clara Xia Marti not feeling comfortable about the situation between Shakira and Pique? Since Shakira released her latest solo session #53 with Argentinian Bizarab, Gerard Pique’s life (and with it his love affair with current girlfriend, Clara Xia) has started to falter.

The media storm that arose around the couple would eventually end with the relationship of the former Barcelona defender and his 23-year-old girlfriend, for whom the Colombian left after 12 years of relationship last June. This was Shakira’s meeting with Pique after the success of her song: they followed each other on Instagram again! In the past few hours, it appeared that Clara Xia could not handle social pressure and that she was going to move away from Pique to take refuge in her parents’ home, according to international media. Clara Chia Marti reportedly tried to keep a low profile by deleting her Instagram account and even making her life more private, but everything seemed to indicate that after Shakira’s new single, everything changed for the young woman.