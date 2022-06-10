Meliá Submits Its Wellness Suggestion ‘Cancer Wellness’ • Online Plus

Punta Cana, d.– With the aim of staying at the forefront of wellness trends, through the Yhi Spa Wellness Programme, the Meliá Group has decided to form part of the international “Wellness for Cancer” initiative, which aims to create a bridge with the medical community in order to facilitate self-care and offer better lifestyle options for people who affected by this situation.

Certification was recently implemented by Wellness for Cancer with the goal of educating staff through a program jointly developed with oncologists, holistic physicians and other wellness professionals, initiating first training at Paradisus Cancun in Yhi Spa managers and coaches from Mexico and the Dominican Republic, as well as their national teams from The Mexican Caribbean.

With this certification, Grupo Meliá seeks to offer the possibility to help its guests reconnect with themselves, learn to calm their bodies and nourish themselves through a customized service adapted to all their needs regardless of their condition and without being a medical treatment. The purpose is to create a safe relaxing space for everyone. In this way, the assigned therapists conduct a consultation before starting. Depending on the client’s health condition, necessary adjustments are made to provide a comfortable and safe treatment for each of his guests.

“The Cancer Wellness Certification not only adds to the support we can provide to clients who are going through this challenging time in their lives, but it also adds to the technical ability of a therapist with a more mindful approach to the power of her hands to heal on a personal and professional level.” Arabel del Pilar Rosario, Spa and Wellness Director at Meliá Hotels International in the Dominican Republic. “We must take responsibility for our role in creating a comfortable and safe space for our clients to reduce their stress and create inner peace,” he concluded. Luis Ramirez, Spa and Wellness Director at Meliá Hotels International in Mexico.

Grupo Meliá is committed to actions that generate prosperity and social development in the communities in which they are located. That is why, based on this certification, we will seek to collaborate with associations fighting breast cancer where certified therapists can apply everything they have learned and provide personalized wellness services to the people receiving treatment.

OnlinePlus