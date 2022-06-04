Meet the woman from La Plata who will receive an international medal in the social sciences

Ana Maria Barletta is an Argentine university professor and historian, born in La Plata on November 14, 1950.

Among her comprehensive and outstanding curricula, she was Vice President of the Academic and Scientific Field at the National University of La Plata (UNLP) between 2014 and 2018, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Education (FaHCE) and a member of the Steering Committee of the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO) representing the Argentine Centers.

In a few days, for his contributions to critical thinking, he will be able to receive the CLACSO Latin American and Caribbean Prize for Social Sciences, the highest honor bestowed by the said organization.

This is presented to political and intellectual figures from around the world who have made a difference in terms of critical thinking and commitment to democratic struggles, human rights, social justice, integration and solidarity among peoples.

Since it began in 2003, it is considered the most important academic and political event in the social sciences and humanities at the regional and global level.

It will be dedicated to the Ninth Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Social Sciences to be held in Mexico City from 7-10 June 2022, more specifically, at the headquarters of the National University of Mexico (UNAM).

This will consist of 800 working tables with more than 3,500 presentations, about 40 forums and seminars, 150 panels and more than 5,000 thousand exhibitors.

On this occasion, unlike others, the central focus of the international meeting will be the plots of inequality.