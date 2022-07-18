Meet Monserrat, the only niece of singer Lucero who is making waves on the network for her massive resemblance

Singer bright Star 52 years old celebrity in the area. She started her career at a very young age and gave great performances alongside another music superstar, Luis Miguel. Little by little, she started her way as a solo artist and became the “sweetheart of America”.

bright Star He has more than four decades of experience in the artistic world, and currently continues to sing and participate in programs and competitions related to music. She is also the mother of two children, Lucero and José Manuel, the product of her relationship with colleague Mijares.

The truth is bright Star She is very active on social networks collecting almost four million followers from all over the world. For them, he shared photos of his best looks, poses, previews of his work, travels and family moments, and there his fans noticed the massive physical similarity between him and his niece.

Lucero is an aunt Montserrat Andoni is his nephew and businessman Antonio Hugaza. The young woman is only a niece bright Star He has a great physical resemblance to the singer, to the point that some say that she is her clone and that she looks a lot like her daughter Lucerto.

Montserrat He has a private Instagram account, so he reveals very little about his activities. He is a teenager and has the same color as his eyes and hair bright Star And they both show the same smile, something hereditary. Next year she will have to decide her future career, but at the same time her aunt’s fans on the Internet praise her, with comments such as: “Lucero clone!” , “She looks a lot like Lucero”, “She is very similar to the beautiful Lucero”, “She is identical to her Aunt Lucero”, “That girl has her aunt’s smile” and “Montes has Lucero eyes …”.