Carmen Villalobos wears a sexy string thong walking on the beach to celebrate her birthday

looks amazing, Carmen Villalobos I turned thirty-nine years old and decided to celebrate it in sanctuary Next to the beach, enjoy every minute of the party. But she also shared some quiet moments with her fans when she walked on the beach, showing herself super sexy in a bikini with a string thong and sitting on the sand allowing the water to cover her body.

It was the perfect place for the beautiful Colombian actress to flaunt her figure to the fullest and charge herself with good energy, as shown in another photo showing her standing on tree trunks. The message he wrote next to his post was: “Today’s gone and with it, a great birthday…but the night is missing 😎 Thank you for a wonderful day.”

More than 20 million followers of Carmen V Instagram I was surprised by some pictures in which she appeared as a model by the pool in sanctuaryShe calls herself the “Christmas Girl”. Many of her friends attended the party, but her husband Sebastian Caicedo He was not present.

