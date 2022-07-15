July 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carmen Villalobos.

Carmen Villalobos wears a sexy string thong walking on the beach to celebrate her birthday

Lane Skeldon July 15, 2022 1 min read

Carmen Villalobos.

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquín for People En Español/Getty Images

looks amazing, Carmen Villalobos I turned thirty-nine years old and decided to celebrate it in sanctuary Next to the beach, enjoy every minute of the party. But she also shared some quiet moments with her fans when she walked on the beach, showing herself super sexy in a bikini with a string thong and sitting on the sand allowing the water to cover her body.

It was the perfect place for the beautiful Colombian actress to flaunt her figure to the fullest and charge herself with good energy, as shown in another photo showing her standing on tree trunks. The message he wrote next to his post was: “Today’s gone and with it, a great birthday…but the night is missing 😎 Thank you for a wonderful day.”

More than 20 million followers of Carmen V Instagram I was surprised by some pictures in which she appeared as a model by the pool in sanctuaryShe calls herself the “Christmas Girl”. Many of her friends attended the party, but her husband Sebastian Caicedo He was not present.

You may also like:

– In tight tracksuit, Carmen Villalobos moves her hips to the rhythm of merengue

-Carmen Villalobos shows off her sunbathing body in a little black bikini

See also  Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mollusco wishes success to the members of the new SBS radio show – Metro Puerto Rico

July 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

In a tiny bikini, Rivera checks for the back guard and rocks her in a sensual twerking

July 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is the doll inspired by Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

July 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Carmen Villalobos wears a sexy string thong walking on the beach to celebrate her birthday

July 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

A mysterious radio signal from another galaxy has been detected

July 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

How the gang leader fled El Salvador and how they helped him in Guatemala to get to Mexico

July 15, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Once again, Balmaceda is at the center of the controversy: they demand “transparency” in the management of public funds

July 15, 2022 Zera Pearson