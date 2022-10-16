October 16, 2022

Humberto Zurita's children react to their father's courtship of Stephanie Salas

Lane Skeldon October 16, 2022 2 min read

After several weeks of speculation about him romantic who was born between Humberto Zurita s Stephanie Chambersthe actor Surprised For everyone recognition The Link that goes with niece From Alejandra Guzmanwhile also admitting that he is completely lovable for your new partner.

“You ask me what’s going on with Stephanie Salas, the only thing I’ll tell you is…I love her, period. “The rest, you write what you want there, put what you want,” the actor said in a recent interview for the Mexican program “Todo para la mujer”.

