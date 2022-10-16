Humberto Zurita’s children react to their father’s courtship of Stephanie Salas

After several weeks of speculation about him romantic who was born between Humberto Zurita s Stephanie Chambersthe actor Surprised For everyone recognition The Link that goes with niece From Alejandra Guzmanwhile also admitting that he is completely lovable for your new partner.

“You ask me what’s going on with Stephanie Salas, the only thing I’ll tell you is…I love her, period. “The rest, you write what you want there, put what you want,” the actor said in a recent interview for the Mexican program “Todo para la mujer”.

Humberto Zurita on Stephanie Salas: “I love her, period.”

for this part, Stephanie Chambers They answered comments From Zurita through your account Instagramwith message which reads, “I love you the same HZ” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Apparently, Zoretta wants to share this new happiness with his two children with his late wife Christian Bach. Thus, the actor shared the first reaction of his sons Sebastian and Emiliano, after hearing the news. “that they I Wants Watch happy And happy, and there’s no secret anymore, I mean, Sebastian threw me a birthday party in Valle de Guadalupe and I said to him, ‘Hey, I’m going to take Stephanie. He said: How? The actor commented on “Sale el sol” Are you going out with Stephanie?

Humberto Zurita on his children: “They want to see me happy.”

Similarly, Zurita said she spoke to her son about her current partner’s two daughters, Michelle and Camilla, to also take them to the party. “Oh, well, bring my sister. I don’t know if I’m ready to have two half-sisters, but bring them,” the actor told his son’s response.

About Stephanie’s past, Humberto Zurita asserts that he has existed in the past, and that he is only interested in the woman she represents in his life now. “She’s a girl, she’s a beautiful woman in every sense of the word, she’s very cultured, she has a great culture, and I love smart women,” he said.