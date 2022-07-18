Alex Rodriguez’s frank statement about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, more than a year after their separation

Alex Rodriguez He is a former professional baseball player who was also a husband Jennifer Lopez For some time. After the relationship ended, the athlete never made any kind of statement about the time he romantically shared with him Jennifer Lopez But she decided to break the silence and talk about those moments with the current couple Ben Affleck.

Sometime the media speculated that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez s Alex Rodriguez He had ended due to alleged infidelity. Both stars came out to deny it and explained that the breakup was simply that things between the two didn’t work out. Currently Jennifer Lopez Going through a big emotional moment together Ben Affleck s Alex Rodriguez I decided to talk about that relationship.

He was with Martha Stewart, on the podcast “The Martha Stewart Podcast”, where Alex Rodriguez He was consulted about his past relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The athlete did not hesitate for a moment to express the good and beautiful feelings he still had for him Jennifer Lopez Although she is happy with it Ben Affleck.

Alex RodriguezIt highlights her talent Jennifer Lopez He also knew that every moment he had with her was wonderful. The couple broke up in 2021 and from that moment on both the media and fans have speculated about why they aren’t together.

Source: Twitter

Alex Rodriguez He decided to take action on the matter and put an end to the wave of breakup theories and decided to express himself about it, explaining that in addition to having good feelings for him. Jennifer Lopez I wish you the best with Ben Affleck The top priority has always been the well-being of their children.