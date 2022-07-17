This is a wonderful set of Thalia dolls

mexican singer next 50 years old is one of the greatest Latin artists who have achieved internationalization over the years and today they have a huge fan base all over the world. Only on social networks, the actress also collects more than 19 million followers.

By these means, next Share with your fans photos of your best looks, poses, trips, previews of your music works and family moments. Without going any further, the singer greeted her husband this week in a very original way Tommy Mottola On his birthday, he did so with a picture of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

The truth is next He is in constant contact with his fans via social networks, and on this occasion, he showed in his Instagram stories the huge collection he has of dolls. At first, the singer celebrated the Barbie brand’s decision to make dolls equally glamorous but with more realistic bodies.

During the same transmission, next He commented that he had more than 500 dolls of various models that he had collected throughout his life. Then he focused on two versions and said, “This is unique and no one else has, it’s Thalia and it even comes with a built-in microphone.”

One of Thalia’s brides. Source: instagramthalia

One of these dolls has brown hair like next A shiny dress. Another dress the singer featured was a floral dress that she herself wore in the ’90s when she starred in the soap operas. The actress closed her doors to her fans, who left their mouths open: “She has been collecting dolls for a long time and I have more than 500 dolls that I have been able to collect for many years.”